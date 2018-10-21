Deepika-Ranveer wedding: The most lovable couple of Bollywood have announced Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced their much-anticipated wedding date. Deepika took to Instagram to announce and even invite everyone in the most charming way possible on the social media handle. The dates are set to be on 14 and 15 November this year.

The most lovable couple of Bollywood have announced Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced their much-anticipated wedding date. Deepika took to Instagram to announce and even invite everyone in the most charming way possible on the social media handle. The dates are set to be on 14 and 15 November this year. Now many of you might be wondering how in the world it happened, although everybody knows about the couple and it was meant to happen here’s a recap of the most adorable love story of the Bollywood.

But first, have a look at Deepika’s early career

Deepika Padukone started her career with a Kannada film, Aishwarya, and then never looked back. She shot to fame after Farah Khan’s melodrama Om Shanti Om against Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan. This proved to be Padukone’s blockbuster entry into Bollywood and the Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy y Bachna Ae Haseeno established her as the girl next door.

How did Ranveer make his marks in Bollywood

Ranveer walked into Bollywood as the lead in Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat and suddenly became Bollywood’s household name. Following Band Baja Baarat, Ranveer was seen in a romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Next release was Lootera and then he became a superstar.

Now, How did they meet?

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in 4 movies, Finding Fanny, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, but they reported fell for each other during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. Their chemistry has taken the Bollywood by aww and won millions of hearts. They have been dating for 5 years and now it’s safe to say, they have established themselves as the biggest power couple in Bollywood.

