It is official now! Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and his long-time sweetheart Deepika Padukone will be finally tying the knot. The couple made the announcement across several social media platforms saying that the wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year. Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most adored love birds in Hindi film industry and apparently, everybody was quite fixated on their wedding bells from some time now.

Reportedly, the duo is currently spending quality time together in the Maldives and once they will land in India, they will put their wedding plans on fast track. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will finally follow in the footsteps of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma who tied the knot earlier this year.

Taking to their official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone confirmed that they will be tying the knot in mid-November. The message was posted in both Hindi and English which read:

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that out wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessing as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

Ever since making their relationship official, DeepVeer has never been shy from public displays of affection. They have been spotted so many times enjoying quality time and here are our top picks for you:

