Deepika-Ranveer wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh officially announced their wedding date on Sunday, October 21. The couple is going to tie a knot on 14 and 15 November of this year. The cuties are famous for giving fashion goals, in case you want to see, read below.

The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally disclosed, the wedding of superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was announced by the couple on Sunday, October 21 on Twitter. The cutest Bollywood couple is officially scheduled to tie a knot on 14 and 15 November of this year. The couple has shared the screen in many films, the best in was prominent director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 romantic film titled Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Just like #virushka, this wedding will also be examined carefully by fans and followers and even media houses, but each couple has its own beautification and essence. This adorable couple is famous for giving great fashion goals. In the below pictures, they are seen wearing different types of attires/outfits, be it traditional, casual or retro, it has managed to win our hearts all the time and with every new attire.

Fans and followers are surely very excited about DeepVeer wedding. Earlier the duo announced that their wedding will be held in November this year, but they also requested their loved ones not to use too much social media and stay away from cell phones.

It remains to be seen what the diva Deepika is going to wear at her wedding in comparison to Anusha and fashionista Sonam. Will she wear something light and simple like Anushka or something way too traditional like Sonam? This remains to be seen!

