One of the most memorable movies of Deepika Padukone has completed 10 years and now netizens are trending #10yearsofMeera which is a tribute to her character in the movie.

There are a few characters that make a special place in the hearts of the audience and leave an unforgettable impact because of which they are always remembered, forever. One of the most unforgettable characters remains Meera from Love Aaj Kal played by Deepika Padukone. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and it depicted the chaos of the relationship faced by people and Meera was a character too close to reality that people started feeling connected to her. As the film completes 10 years or you can say a decade, all the fans and netizens took to social media to celebrate one of the most iconic or idealistic characters played by Deepika Padukone; Meera.

The nation is in full mood to remember Meera on this day and the tweeples have flooded the webspace by using the hashtag #10yearsofMeera and the fans of the character are posting about what actually the character of Meera meant to them. Meera was not just another character, Deepika as Meera was something which the women in the modern era want to be like or take aspiration from.

Through tweets, people poured out their emotions about how they find Meera relatable to them! here is the proof:

Meera was one career ambitious woman! And that's commmendable on her part! Though the movie takes one through the high and lows of her personal life, one never sees Meera letting her career take a backseat. #10YearsOfMeera pic.twitter.com/IyOzayFp0L — ख़बरबाजी™ (@khbarbazi1) July 31, 2019

The most memorable character ever played by Deepika Padukone remains to be Meera in Love Aaj Kal!!! ❤❤❤ #10YearsOfMeera pic.twitter.com/mnjGlS5XL1 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 31, 2019

her character was so relatable🥰… loved watching her in the film #10YearsOfMeera — #Mona (@Mona77119014) July 31, 2019

Meera’s character carried the spirit of a modern girl with the essence of the Indian culture. There was a bit of emotional vulnerability but at the end of the day, Deepika played the role of Meera in such a way that it was not much like the reel life and was more like a real character. Deepika did everything in an appropriate way to bring out the unique balance which Meera’s character demanded and due to her hard work, Meera became one of the most cherished and adored roles ever for her fans.

Apart from playing some of the most impactful on-screen roles, Deepika is one of the first preferences of most of the huge brand in terms of product promotion or brand endorsement and she has already reached heights due to the aura created by her in Bollywood and the world too.

