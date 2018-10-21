DeepVeer and their secret destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy: It is finally confirmed that Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married. Meanwhile, here are the 10 things to know about the couple:

10 things to know about the power couple

It is finally confirmed that Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married. Taking to their respective social media handles, the duo shared a heartfelt post confirming the wedding and also announced the date. The duo has not confirmed the venue yet, but as per reports, they will release a joint statement soon. Meanwhile, here are the 10 things to know about the couple:

1) It has been almost five years since the power couple is dating.

2) It was the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela where the love between the couple blossomed for the first time.

3) DeepVeer have worked together in four movies including, Finding Fanny, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

4) Deepika and Ranveer were holidaying together in Maldives and on her birthday the actors’ families met each other. The duo was recently spotted vacationing in Florida where apparently, they did not like the attention they were getting from desi fans.

5) According to a report, the wedding will be arranged in a private ceremony with some close friends and families and wedding would be held according to Hindu traditions.

6) The duo will be getting married on November 14 in Italy’s Lake Como since the country is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika.

7) They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding.

8) Ranveer parents apparently gifted Deepika a Sabyasachi sari to mark the occasion. According to ELLE India report, Deepika would don the Sabyasachi wedding attire on her wedding day.

9) Deepika and Ranveer are reportedly enforcing a ‘no cell phone’ policy at their destination wedding in Italy to discourage tech usage amid concerns about pictures from their intimate wedding popping up on social media.

10) The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how the Bollywood’s power couple want it.

