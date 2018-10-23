The big fat Bollywood wedding that was probably the most awaited announcement finally took place. The most sizzling couple of the film industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their official social media accounts to inform their fans the details of their grand wedding. On 14 and 15th of November, the couple with finally get hitched after 6 years of relationship.

The fans are overwhelmed with the news and the over-flowing comments on social media is a proof of it. From Ram-leela to Padmavat, the on-screen chemistry of the duo has been hit since always. Now that they have come clean about their relationship and announced their marriage, the fans are eagerly waiting to see some lovey-dovey photos of them together.

Until then the Twitterati is entertaining with its wit. Be it any trendy topics or gossip issue, Tweeple manages to make it hilarious. From channa mereya memes to Ranveer’s unpredictable fashion sense, people did not leave nay aspect to make it funnier. A fan even went on saying that Deepika is worried that Ranveer would also don a lehenga for the wedding to be fashionable enough.

Here are some of the best and most hilarious memes that we found on Twitter:

What will the Karni Sena do now? Padmavati is marrying Khilji. I will be very disappointed if there is no hungama. Congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer, though! #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh — Namrata Roy (@namrata751997) October 21, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor about to bust out his turban for round 2 of Channa Mereya.. #DeepikaWedsRanveer 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IRc6pzb98c — Little Wanderer (@Hasmitha_) October 21, 2018

Some of the rumours floating on the internet also say that the big fat Bollywood wedding will take place in Italy’s Lake Como and that Sabyasachi Mukherjee will be designing the bride’s outfit. Noy only this, a Delhi-based wedding planner has been hired for the grand ceremony which will start with sangeet on November 13th. While the couple will only invite the family member and close friends for the wedding, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar will surely be a part of it, said media reports.

