DeepVeer Mumbai Reception: As the newlyweds gear up for their second star-studded wedding reception, it is reportedly said that the Bharat actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will walk in together. In an interview with leading daily, it was revealed that Katrina Kaif had received the invitation four days back to couple’s Mumbai reception and Ranveer Singh has also texted her to grace their reception.

Later when Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan graced the Koffee with Karan episode she expressed her excitement for all the big Bollywood weddings happening, she said that I am very excited about these events, even I want to dress up and attend. Though I might not be invited for any wedding but that is a seperate issue. But I am looking forward to one. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share the same past as they both have dated ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Invite and venues for the Mumbai Reception:

The simple and classy reception invite bears the names of the two families as they will be the hosts of the evening. The invite reads as Please join us at a reception to celebrate the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 8:00 pm onwards at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Earlier this week Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani also hosted a post-wedding party for the duo in Mumbai.

