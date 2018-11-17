Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became man and wife amidst great fanfare and the beautiful and serene locales of Lake Como in Italy. The couple is expected to return back to India later on Sunday, where they will be hosting receptions at Bengaluru and Mumbai. According to reports that have surfaced in various sections of media, the duo has reportedly purchased a new abode in Mumbai's suburbs for a whopping 50 crore!

Ever since Bollywood’s numero uno couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced about their nuptials which took place on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, they have been constantly dominating headlines. After the mister and missus released the pictures of their nuptials on their respective social media handles, they have sent the internet into a tizzy. The absolute happiness and serenity on both of their faces make us smile from ear to ear and we cannot wait for more pictures of their D-day. However, the question that’s plaguing everyone is where are Mr and Mrs Singh Bhavnani going to stay after they return back to India.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, the couple have bought a swanky new home in Mumbai’s Juhu, which reportedly costs 50 lakhs! According to sources accessed by Filmfare, it has also been rumoured that DeepVeer have been hunting for a perfect nest since quite long and zeroed in on the property as soon as they laid their eyes on it. To give the bungalow a personal feel in accordance with their eclectic tastes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting the interiors custom made. Until their villa is ready to move in to, the couple would be staying at Ranveer’s current pad, Shree.

While everyone is excited and is eagerly awaiting more juicy information about the wedding of the nation’s most loved couple, Deepika and Ranveer are scheduled to return back to India on Sunday. They will then leave for Bengaluru where the couple will host a wedding feast on November 21. The couple then will host a grand reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity which will see the whos and who of Bollywood in attendance.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in a grand celebration which spanned over two days. The couple first tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony since Deepika’s roots lie in the Konkan belt. This was followed by a traditional Sindhi ceremony of Anand Karaj where the two took the wedding vows again.

