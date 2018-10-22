One of the hottest couples in Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally came off-guard and announced the details of their marriage on social media. The special date circled by them, November 14-15 might have a sweet and romantic reason behind it and it is unleashed now.

The much-awaited announcement of DeepVeer’s grand wedding was finally made yesterday. The official announcement read the date to be November 14-15 and since then the fans are going crazy over the arrangements. After a series of speculations, the couple finally came forward and accepted the news. Dropping the bomb publically, the couple took to their respective social media accounts to share this big news with the fans and dear ones. As soon as the news broke, the fans went gaga and social media was captured and overflowed with updates related to it.

The wedding card that they shared on their official social media accounts read that with the blessings of both families, and with immense joy, they are sharing the news of their wedding which is set to take place on 14th and 15th of November. Seeking for the blessings, the couple mentioned in their card that they are thankful for the blessings.

The onscreen romance of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was first seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic thriller Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and rumours say that the duo fell in love with each other since that time only. Lively as he is, Ranveer was also caught saying in an interview with a recognised media body that he is loving the feeling of being in love.

Now, as the most adorable Bollywood couple has finally shared the good news and the date, the rumours can take a rest. But some of the speculations say that the reason they circled November 15 as their wedding date is quite romantic and cute. The connect comes from their first movie together which indeed embarked love between them, that was Ram-Leela and it hit the silver screen on the same date. Yes! On November 15, 2013, exactly 5 years ago, their first ever on-screen love story Ram-Leelagot released.

Since then, the couple has only fallen deeper for each other giving us major love goals. Films like Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) also showcased them together in a way or other. Some of the reports claim that the duo is going to organise the grand wedding at Lake Como in Italy.

