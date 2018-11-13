DeepVeer wedding: Famous wedding planner Vandana, who organised and managed all the pre-marriage functions associated with the star couple's wedding, knows all the guest names who are invited to the wedding and at what time the ritual will be performed. Vandana's Wedding Design Company (WDC) has taken care of everything from concept and design to hospitality at the wedding ceremony.

Vandana Mohan is the only person who knows the key details and almost every aspect of the DeepVeer wedding. Famous wedding planner Vandana, who organised and managed all the pre-marriage functions associated with the star couple’s wedding, knows all the guest names who are invited to the wedding and at what time the ritual will be performed. Vandana’s Wedding Design Company (WDC) has taken care of everything from concept and design to hospitality at the wedding ceremony. Currently, decorative preparations are underway at the plush Villa del Balbianello in Italy’s Lake Como where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot on 14 and 15 November.

Vandana has to strike a balance between the high-profile guests and the instruction given by Deepika and Ranveer to ensure a quiet, discreet wedding. Both actors have encouraged their wedding guests to simply enjoy the moment and not to use mobile phones or electronic devices during the entire duration of their wedding ceremony. According to a report, the celebration will be a four-day-long affair at the scenic Lake Como Where Ranveer and his family will arrive for the wedding on a sea plane.

Vandana, who forayed into event management almost 30 years ago with Backstage Productions, believes weddings are an extension of events. She is also known as the premier event designer for a client roster that includes a list of celebrities and iconic Indian families. The office of Vandana’s Wedding Design Company operates from Delhi’s Jangpura locality with an aim to transform spaces into glamorous and iconic experiences.

