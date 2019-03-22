Delhi Crime review: After Sacred Games and Ghoul, the latest series to launch on Netflix is Delhi Crime. Directed by Richie Mehta, the seven-part Netflix Original series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang in key roles. Delhi Crime is about the police investigation that followed 2012 Delhi gang rape that left the country in utter shock.

After giving the Indian audiences shows like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Little Things and many more, Netflix’s latest offering is Richie Mehta’ s Delhi Crime. Set against the backdrop of 2012 Delhi gang rape that left the country in utter shock, disbelief and anger, Delhi Crime is a seven-part series that about the police investigation into the incident. As Delhi Crime releases on the streaming platform today on March 22, the early reviews are out.

Udita Jhunjhunwala in her review for Quint has given the series 3.5 stars. The reviewer has said that the initial episodes establish the premise followed by a subsequent investigation by mostly sticking to facts with some dramatic and cinematic moments. While the series does give a glimpse into the public outrage, media treatment and political interference, the focus does not deviate from police. Praising the performance of Shefali Shah, who essays the role of lead investigator DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the reviewer has said that she is the anchor of the show.

In her review for Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta has given the series 3.5 stars and said that Delhi Crime portrays the sad state of the police force in the country. Easy to point fingers at, the series exposes how they are compelled to do certain things that are questionable. The weak point is the backstories of police officers that slow down the pace of the series.

Giving the series 4 stars, Rohan Naahar said in his review that Delhi Crime reflects at the incident from the perspective of police. The show avoids showing the gruesome attack on-screen and depends on the audience’s recollection, which has been applauded by the reviewer. He also praised the performance of Shefali Shah that mediates between emotions and efficiency.

Along with Shefali Shah, the series also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. Before releasing on Netflix, the first two episodes of Delhi Crime was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category.

