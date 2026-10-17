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Home > Entertainment News > Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments

Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments

During a hearing on October 16, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the actor’s counsel to submit research papers, relevant judgments and a detailed explanation of the scope of personality rights before the court considers passing a comprehensive order.

Kriti Sanon (Photo: X)
Kriti Sanon (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 11:51 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon’s plea seeking protection of her personality rights has prompted the Delhi High Court to seek a wider examination of the legal principles governing such cases. During a hearing on October 16, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the actor’s counsel to submit research papers, relevant judgments and a detailed explanation of the scope of personality rights before the court considers passing a comprehensive order.

What Did Delhi High Court Ask Kriti Sanon?

During the hearing, the court asked advocate Pravin Anand, representing Kriti Sanon, to clarify which aspects of an individual’s identity can receive legal protection and whether such disputes fall within the jurisdiction of the High Court’s Intellectual Property Division (IPD).

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The judge also sought a compilation of judicial precedents and research material to understand the legal position beyond the specifics of Sanon’s case.

“Can you give me some research paper? Please give a compilation. Give me judgments and your understanding regarding personality rights,” the court observed.

Anand submitted that personality rights could cover an individual’s name, voice, face, image, photographs and videos. He also highlighted concerns over the unauthorised commercial use of a person’s identity without their consent or authorisation.

The court indicated that it would examine the material before considering a comprehensive order. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on October 29. 

Why Has Kriti Sanon Sought Personality Rights Protection?

Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal safeguards for her identity and personality against unauthorised use. The broader issue has gained attention as public figures increasingly raise concerns about their names, images, voices and likenesses being used without permission, including in digital content and commercial promotions.

The rise of artificial intelligence has added another dimension to the debate, particularly concerning deepfakes, digital impersonation and potentially misleading endorsements created using a celebrity’s identity.

Personality rights generally concern an individual’s ability to protect identifiable aspects of their identity against certain forms of unauthorised exploitation. However, the scope of protection and the legal grounds available can vary depending on the circumstances of each case. 

Other Celebrities Who Have Sought Personality Rights Protection

Kriti Sanon is among several public figures who have approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the alleged misuse of their identities. Actors including Kangana Ranaut, Tabu and Vijay Deverakonda, along with cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, have also been involved in personality rights proceedings, according to reports. 

The growing number of such cases has brought questions about the limits of personality rights into sharper focus. Courts must consider the protection of an individual’s identity alongside other legal interests, including freedom of expression, news reporting, satire and creative work.

In Sanon’s case, the court’s request for a detailed legal compilation signals that it wants to examine the broader legal framework and the appropriate jurisdiction for these disputes. No final ruling on her request for personality rights protection had been reported as of October 17, 2026.

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Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments
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Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments

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Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments
Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments
Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments
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Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments

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