Delhi HC Defers Hearing On Salman Khan’s Plea Against ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy’ To July 6

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on Salman Khan’s plea seeking to restrain the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy until July 6, after the filmmakers assured the court that the movie has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.

The assurance was given before Justice Jyoti Singh by counsel appearing for the film’s producer.

The producer’s counsel informed the court that the film would not be submitted to the CBFC until next Monday. He further stated that there was no immediate possibility of the film being released without the necessary permissions.

Taking the statement on record, the High Court adjourned the matter and listed it for hearing on July 6.

Salman Khan alleges violation of personality rights

Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking both permanent and interim injunctions against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

In his plea, the actor has alleged that the film violates his personality rights by using his name, image and identity without his consent for commercial gain.

According to the petition, the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Salman Khan. The actor has argued that the film’s release would infringe upon his personality rights.

The petition further claims that the filmmakers have used a lookalike actor whose appearance closely resembles Salman Khan. It alleges that the character’s physical appearance, mannerisms and signature bracelet bear a striking resemblance to the actor, creating an association with him in the minds of viewers.

Salman Khan has also alleged that the filmmakers have been using his name while promoting the film. The trailer of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has already been released, sparking discussions on social media over the similarities between the lead character and the Bollywood star.

The matter will now come up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on July 6.