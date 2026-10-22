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Home > Entertainment News > Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the October 23 release of Doosra after Sourav Ganguly alleged unauthorised use of his identity and cricketing achievements. The court will hear the matter again.

Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea
Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:06 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 22, refused to stay the theatrical release of Doosra after former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly approached the court alleging unauthorised commercial use of his identity and cricketing achievements. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, October 23, while the court is set to hear the matter again. 

Justice Dinesh Bhatt made it clear that the court was not stopping the film’s release. The refusal to grant an immediate stay, however, does not mean the legal dispute has been finally decided.

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Why Has Sourav Ganguly Challenged Doosra?

Ganguly and production house Luv Films LLP jointly filed the suit against the film’s makers, director Abhinay Deo, production entities and distributor PVR INOX, among others. Their plea alleges that the film’s trailer and promotional campaign use references to Ganguly’s identity, reputation and professional achievements without the required authorisation. 

The suit specifically refers to India’s victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England and Ganguly’s iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony. The plaintiffs contend that these moments feature prominently in the film’s promotions and could affect the commercial value of an authorised biopic being developed by Luv Films.

According to the suit, Ganguly had entered into an agreement with Luv Films on August 5, 2021, granting the production house exclusive contractual rights to develop and commercially exploit audiovisual content based on his life and career. The authorised biopic, titled Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, is scheduled for release on May 14, 2027.

What Did The Makers Of Doosra Tell The Court?

The filmmakers opposed Ganguly’s plea, arguing that Doosra is not a biopic on the former cricketer. Their counsel said the film tells the story of a girl from Rajasthan who draws inspiration from Ganguly.

The defendants also argued that the necessary licence had been obtained from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the authorised rights holder to use footage from the 2002 NatWest Series. They contended that Ganguly did not hold the rights to that footage. 

What Is Doosra About?

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Doosra connects India’s memorable 2002 NatWest Series victory with the story of a young woman navigating a patriarchal environment. The film stars Plabita Borthakur as Tara and uses the historic cricketing moment as part of its narrative. 

The court’s decision means the film’s scheduled release remains unaffected for now. However, the legal challenge over the alleged use of Ganguly’s personality and commercial rights is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled for October 23.

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Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea
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Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

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Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea
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