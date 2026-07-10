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Home > Entertainment News > Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Magisterial Court's verdict in Rajpal Yadav's conviction in a cheque bounce case and reduced his jail sentence to three months.

Rajpal Yadav Returns to Welcome to the Jungle Sets After Bail
Rajpal Yadav Returns to Welcome to the Jungle Sets After Bail

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 16:14 IST

The Delhi High Court has passed a judgement upholding Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in cheque-bounce cases and sentencing him to three months’ imprisonment. The court has also directed Yadav to pay over Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints. 
 
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has clarified that around Rs 2 crore already paid by the actor would be adjusted towards the amount. However, the court has also granted two months to approach the appellate court against the verdict. A detailed copy of the judgment is still awaited. 

Delhi HC Uphelds Magisterial Court’s Verdict

The court has issued this decision after a revised petition was filed by Yadav and his wife challenging the 2018 decision of a sessions court upholding the magisterial court’s decision in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018. The magisterial court had sentenced the actor to six months’ imprisonment.
 
The high court temporarily suspended his conviction in June 2024, which is subject to adoption of “sincere and genuine measures” exploring the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

Yadav Faced Financial Losses

At that time, Yadav’s counsel had stated that it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie which is bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses to Yadav.
 
However, on February 2, the Delhi High Court asked Yadav to surrender on February 4, observing that he repeatedly breached his undertakings where the court had ordered him to repay the amount. 
 
On February 16, the court suspended his sentence for the time being, allowing him to be released from Jail after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of a complainant.
 
The actor’s behaviour “deserves to be deprecated,” according to Justice Sharma, who noted that Yadav failed to fulfil his financial obligations to the complainant company, M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., despite multiple opportunities and the Court’s substantial tolerance.
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Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?
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Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

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Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?
Delhi HC Upholds Bollywood Actor’s Conviction: What is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?
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