LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

The Delhi High Court has directed the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to remove its teaser and promotional material after actor Salman Khan argued that the film falsely linked him to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

Kala Hiran-Salman Khan (Photo: X)
Kala Hiran-Salman Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 19:30 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the removal of the teaser and other promotional content of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, observing that the material appears to identify actor Salman Khan and could seriously damage his reputation. Hearing Salman Khan’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the film’s release and promotion, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film’s producer, Amit Jani, would be taken down. A detailed order is expected to follow.

During the hearing, the court expressed strong reservations about the film’s publicity campaign, orally remarking, “This must stop,” before adding, “Reputation once lost is lost.”

You Might Be Interested In

Why did Salman Khan move the court?

According to the petition, the film’s teaser and promotional material are inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, despite not mentioning Salman Khan by name. The actor’s legal team argued that the central character closely resembles Khan and is shown wearing his signature turquoise-blue bracelet, making him easily identifiable to audiences.

The petition further alleged that the filmmakers were commercially exploiting Salman Khan’s identity and public image without his consent while presenting a narrative that could mislead viewers and tarnish his reputation. His lawyers also claimed that the film’s promotional campaign attempts to connect him with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name has frequently surfaced in media reports concerning threats made against the actor in recent years.

Court questions producer’s conduct

The High Court also directed the removal of links to the teaser from platforms including X and YouTube, while questioning producer Amit Jani’s approach to the film’s promotion. Addressing the producer’s counsel during the hearing, the court observed, “You seem to think you are above the law. Things are only getting worse day by day. You cannot do this even to an ordinary citizen.”

Jani’s legal team, however, argued that the teaser does not violate Salman Khan’s personality rights because it neither mentions the actor by name nor uses artificial intelligence, deepfake technology or his actual likeness. In response, Salman Khan’s counsel maintained that the promotional material was clearly designed to identify the actor. The lawyer also informed the court that Salman Khan had been acquitted in three of the four criminal cases related to the 1998 incident, while the sentence in the remaining case has been stayed pending appeal.

Background: The film and the blackbuck case

Released on July 17, the teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy immediately drew attention for its apparent references to the long-running blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani, has also been promoted through interviews that reportedly reference the actor’s legal battles and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

With the High Court now ordering the removal of the film’s promotional material, the legal battle is expected to continue as the court considers Salman Khan’s plea for further relief.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’
Tags: delhi high courthome-hero-pos-4kala hiransalman khan

RELATED News

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Leaked Online Days After Release, Universal Launches Copyright Crackdown

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Chauhan Of Infidelity, Shares Alleged ‘Proof’ In New Video

Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out: Karan Johar Returns As Host, Mallika Sherawat And Munawar Faruqui Join Cast

LATEST NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian Weightlifter Wins Silver in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow

‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

Medikabazaar Delivers Strong Q1 Performance with 57% Growth

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report

Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

Suryakumar Yadav Car Collection: From Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to Porsche 911 Turbo, Check India’s World Cup Winning Captain’s High-Profile Garage

CJP Threatens Fresh Protest Tomorrow If Cases Against Student Protesters Are Not Withdrawn

Negligence in Online Review Meetings Will No Longer Be Tolerated; Yogi Govt Fixes Strict Accountability

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

QUICK LINKS