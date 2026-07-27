Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the removal of the teaser and other promotional content of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, observing that the material appears to identify actor Salman Khan and could seriously damage his reputation. Hearing Salman Khan’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the film’s release and promotion, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film’s producer, Amit Jani, would be taken down. A detailed order is expected to follow.

During the hearing, the court expressed strong reservations about the film’s publicity campaign, orally remarking, “This must stop,” before adding, “Reputation once lost is lost.”

Why did Salman Khan move the court?

According to the petition, the film’s teaser and promotional material are inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, despite not mentioning Salman Khan by name. The actor’s legal team argued that the central character closely resembles Khan and is shown wearing his signature turquoise-blue bracelet, making him easily identifiable to audiences.

The petition further alleged that the filmmakers were commercially exploiting Salman Khan’s identity and public image without his consent while presenting a narrative that could mislead viewers and tarnish his reputation. His lawyers also claimed that the film’s promotional campaign attempts to connect him with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name has frequently surfaced in media reports concerning threats made against the actor in recent years.

Court questions producer’s conduct

The High Court also directed the removal of links to the teaser from platforms including X and YouTube, while questioning producer Amit Jani’s approach to the film’s promotion. Addressing the producer’s counsel during the hearing, the court observed, “You seem to think you are above the law. Things are only getting worse day by day. You cannot do this even to an ordinary citizen.”

Jani’s legal team, however, argued that the teaser does not violate Salman Khan’s personality rights because it neither mentions the actor by name nor uses artificial intelligence, deepfake technology or his actual likeness. In response, Salman Khan’s counsel maintained that the promotional material was clearly designed to identify the actor. The lawyer also informed the court that Salman Khan had been acquitted in three of the four criminal cases related to the 1998 incident, while the sentence in the remaining case has been stayed pending appeal.

Background: The film and the blackbuck case

Released on July 17, the teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy immediately drew attention for its apparent references to the long-running blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani, has also been promoted through interviews that reportedly reference the actor’s legal battles and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

With the High Court now ordering the removal of the film’s promotional material, the legal battle is expected to continue as the court considers Salman Khan’s plea for further relief.