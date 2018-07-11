Delhi High Court is likely to hear a petition seeking deletion of abusive remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Netflix's Sacred Games tomorrow. The plea has been filed against Netflix, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Phantom Productions, Vikram Motwani, Anurag Kashyap and Government of India.

A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court against Netflix, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Phantom Productions, Vikram Motwani, Anurag Kashyap and Govt of India for derogatory and abusive remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi in an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’. The petition was filed by advocate Nikhil Bhalla. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. This comes a day after a Congress worker from West Bengal filed a complaint against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and makers of the Sacred Games at Girish Park Police station.

Sacred Games is an Indian web television series based on Vikram Chandra’s novel Sacred Games. Sacred Games’ cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte. The Congress leader said that he has an objection with the word ‘fattu’ used by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has played Ganesh Gaitonde in the hit web series. The Congress leader has also alleged that web series is misrepresenting the facts. He said the new series has taken Indian film industry to a new level.

Sacred Games has also drawn criticism from right-wing, who has alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of upper-caste Hindu. The Netflix had released the all episodes of Sacred Games Season 1 on July 6.

