Delhi Metro Extends Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert; Check Routes, Timings And Key Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended train services until midnight on October 30 to facilitate travel for spectators attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi. The concert, part of the singer’s Aura India Tour 2026, is expected to draw around 70,000 people, prompting the Metro authority to make special arrangements for crowd management and the return journey of concertgoers.

The extended services will operate across Metro lines except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. DMRC will also run additional train trips and keep standby trains ready to manage the expected rush after the event. The move comes after Diljit urged fans to avoid travelling in private cars, citing limited parking facilities and the traffic restrictions expected around the concert venue.

Delhi Metro Timings For Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

According to DMRC, Metro services on eligible lines will be extended until midnight on Friday, October 30. The additional operating time is intended to help concertgoers leave the venue and reach their destinations after the performance.

The special arrangements include:

Extended services: Metro operations on all lines except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, will be extended until midnight.

Additional train trips: Extra trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the dispersal of spectators.

Standby trains: Additional trains will be kept ready for deployment if passenger numbers exceed expectations.

Extended QR ticket window: The QR ticket purchase window on the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile application will be extended by one hour.

Passengers should check the latest DMRC updates and the last-train timings applicable to their route, particularly if their journey involves changing lines or travelling beyond Delhi.

Which Is The Nearest Metro Station To Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Venue?

JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the nearest Metro station to the concert venue. The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in the Ballabhgarh area of Haryana.

The station is expected to see heavy footfall before and after the concert. DMRC has announced additional staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents at JLN Stadium and key interchange stations to help guide passengers and regulate crowd movement.

Additional security personnel, Door Frame Metal Detectors and enhanced screening arrangements will also be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station. For concertgoers, using the Metro could reduce dependence on private vehicles and help avoid some of the traffic congestion expected around the stadium.

Delhi Traffic Restrictions On October 30: What Commuters Should Know

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions around JLN Stadium from 1 pm to midnight on October 30. Both concertgoers and regular commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid affected roads wherever possible.

The affected stretches include parts of Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, including the stretch between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover. Restrictions are also expected on Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road.

Internal roads in the CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony, roads around the stadium, Dayal Singh College Road and a stretch of the Barapullah Flyover between the INA side and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2 are also covered by the advisory.

Motorists travelling through south Delhi during these hours should account for possible delays and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.

Diljit Dosanjh Asked Fans To Avoid Cars For The Delhi Concert

Before the concert, Diljit made a video requesting fans to use the metro and avoid taking their own private transportation.

The artist added that it was his recommendation based on the directions of the Delhi Police, since there were no parking lots near the venue. Also, the artist noted that the Metro station was nearby the stadium and that with the extension of the service, fans could get there after the concert.

The suggestion is very relevant in light of the expected number of people coming to the concert and the restrictions related to JLN Stadium. Fans should take into account the way back and forth from the stadium, as well as any additional time required for security checks and the queue at the metro station. Extended services of the metro, additional trips by trains and other measures will allow concert-goers to use public transport for reaching Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi.

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