A Shiromani Akali Dal MLA named Manjinder S Sirsa took to Twitter and said that legal action should be taken against the makers of Sacred Games 2 and Netflix India for hurting Sikh sentiments.

An MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal named Manjinder S Sirsa has threatened to sue Netflix Original web-series Sacred Games 2 as he claims that the show has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. The politician took to Twitter and said that there should be a legal action taken against the makers of Sacred Games 2 as many scenes in the show have disrespected Sikhism in many ways.

Manjinder S Sirsa shared a video from the second season of the much-loved web-series in which we see Saif Ali Khan (who plays the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh) removing his Kada (a symbol of the Sikh community) in the sea and said that this scene has not only hurt the sentiments of people from the Sikh community but has also made them very angry and therefore a legal action should be taken against the makers of the show for showing such disrespecting scenes.

He further blamed Bollywood-town celebs for repeatedly disrespecting the symbols of Sikh religion. He questioned the makers of the show for their lack of research about the Sikh community and also said that why did they make their main lead a Sikh if they cannot do proper research about the religion.

I raise my voice against the communal propaganda served by #AnuragKashyap

https://t.co/emmSCxjTsi — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action agnst @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also

These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression https://t.co/lvjnz1hDmx — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

He urged the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to take legal action against the makers of Sacred Games 2 and especially Netflix India for trying to make money by purposely hurting religious sentiments of Hindu and Sikh community. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in key roles, Sacred Games 2 is the second season of the Netflix Original web-series which is inspired by Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name.

The show has garnered immense popularity and is one of the top-rated shows on Netflix India. Sacred Games 2 was released on August 15 and has recieved mixed reviews from fans.

