The 2019 Bollywood musical drama Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh as an underground rapper struggling to follow his dreams managed to create quite a stir among audiences. The film managed to successfully place India’s underground rap scene to the forefront and garnered mass praise from critics and fans alike. The Zoya Akhtar directed film inspired millions to follow their dreams and has led to a Delhi Traffic Policeman to give his own rendition of the film’s title track, ‘Apna Time Aayega’ that has gone viral.
The video of Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi rapping a street safety awareness version of ‘Apna Time Aayega’, posted by the official twitter handle of Delhi Transport on June 18 has gone viral. Throughout the video, Constable Sahi promotes the message of road safety, stating that we must wear helmets and seatbelts to protect our life. Sahi is also stated to be the ‘Helmet Man of Delhi’.
The 2019 hit Gully Boy was written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film follows the life of a struggling rapper from the Dharavi slums in Mumbai and his eventual rise to stardom. Gully Boy was jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.
Along with this video, the Mumbai Police is also known for its wisecrack tweets, tweeting a hilarious meme of Alia Bhat’s character saying ‘Mar jayega tu’ (You’ll die) when someone argues against wearing a helmet.
The film grossed an impressive Rs. 237 crore at the box office, becoming the third highest earning Bollywood film of 2019. In addition, the film had American rapper Nas as an executive producer for the film.