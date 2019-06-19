The video of a Delhi traffic cop rapping an original road safety awareness version of Gully Boy's Apna Time Aayega goes viral. Read the article to know more.

The 2019 Bollywood musical drama Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh as an underground rapper struggling to follow his dreams managed to create quite a stir among audiences. The film managed to successfully place India’s underground rap scene to the forefront and garnered mass praise from critics and fans alike. The Zoya Akhtar directed film inspired millions to follow their dreams and has led to a Delhi Traffic Policeman to give his own rendition of the film’s title track, ‘Apna Time Aayega’ that has gone viral.

The video of Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi rapping a street safety awareness version of ‘Apna Time Aayega’, posted by the official twitter handle of Delhi Transport on June 18 has gone viral. Throughout the video, Constable Sahi promotes the message of road safety, stating that we must wear helmets and seatbelts to protect our life. Sahi is also stated to be the ‘Helmet Man of Delhi’.

The 2019 hit Gully Boy was written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film follows the life of a struggling rapper from the Dharavi slums in Mumbai and his eventual rise to stardom. Gully Boy was jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

Inspired by our #GullyBoy @RanveerOfficial, Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi raps for road safety awareness. He is also the famous Helmet Man of Delhi. Bring out your artistic nature in you and tell us in your own style on why to #DriveSafe and be the #RoadSafetyHero. pic.twitter.com/ivq9WEpJ9u — Transport for Delhi (@TransportDelhi) June 19, 2019

Along with this video, the Mumbai Police is also known for its wisecrack tweets, tweeting a hilarious meme of Alia Bhat’s character saying ‘Mar jayega tu’ (You’ll die) when someone argues against wearing a helmet.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

The film grossed an impressive Rs. 237 crore at the box office, becoming the third highest earning Bollywood film of 2019. In addition, the film had American rapper Nas as an executive producer for the film.

