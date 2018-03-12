Delhiites witnessed poignant music at the World Sufi Music Festival, the 13th edition Jahan-e-Khusrau on Sunday, March 11, held at Arab Ki Sarai, adjacent to Humayun Tomb to reminisce the great Amīr Khusrow Dehlavī. Usually, the event takes place for three nights and this year it began from March 9 to 11. Glimmering lights and lovely music by Padma Shri recipients Hans Raj Hans and Shubha Mudgal turned out to be a soothing Sunday for Delhi audience.

The national capital witnessed another sublime Sufi music and dance festival, the 13th edition of the Jahan-e-Khusrau at the Humanyun Tomb monument on Sunday, March 11, held at Arab Ki Sarai, adjacent to the Humayun Tomb to reminisce the great Sufi saint, Amīr Khusrow Dehlavī. The event took place in order to commemorate music, love, art and compassion with prodigies, Padma Shri recipients Hans Raj Hans and Shubha Mudgal. Established in 2001 under the backing of Rumi Foundation, Jahan-e-Khusrau was designed and later directed by the profound filmmaker, Muzaffar Ali in order to revamp Sufi music in the country.

This event marks the collection of musicians from enormous parts of the country. Usually, it takes place for 3 nights, this year it began from March 9 to 11. Besides, Delhi this mystic musical festival has also been presented in the cities of Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Boston and London. The festival is a celebration of Sufi musician, poet and scholar Amīr Khusrow who is famously also known as the father of Urdu literature and father of qawwali. He started the qawwali music tradition in 13 century AD.

On Sunday night a spectacular ballet dance performance directed by Muzaffar Ali gained light of the audience in the beginning. It also brought together vocalists Barnali Chattopadhyay, Archana Shah and Tritha Sinha. Glimmering lights and soothing music was something that couldn’t be ignored to mention, which turned out to be even more mesmerising with Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans and classical Hindustani singer Shubha Mudgal. One of the attendees, Mrs Sunnela Khosla who attended the event for the first time, said:”It is indeed, a beautiful Sunday evening, however, I am attending the event for the first time.”

On asking how do you think the young generation connects with the Sufi saint and his work she added, “I see a lot of young people here, from organisers to performing artists.”The poignant music and sparkling lights helped the audience whiff the essence of Sufi music, as music is the best form of expression, “I usually attend this event, the lighting here is magnificent, however, I think there should have been some better arrangements for the stage as the audience is huge”, said another attendee at the event.

