Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Anime fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, the highly awaited climax to the popular Demon Slayer anime series. Crunchyroll has officially unveiled the global release dates for the trilogy film, with the movie set to premiere in multiple regions over the coming months.
U.S. and Canada Release Date Confirmed
Crunchyroll announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle will debut in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on September 12, 2025. The film will be available in both English-subtitled and dubbed versions. Fans can also enjoy the movie in IMAX and other premium large formats, offering an immersive viewing experience.
The announcement came through Crunchyroll’s latest trailer, which showcases protagonist Tanjiro and the elite Hashira warriors being summoned into the Infinity Castle by the series’ primary antagonist, Kibutsuji Muzan. The trailer has heightened anticipation among fans, offering glimpses of the intense battles that will unfold in the trilogy.
Global Release Schedule of Demon Slayer
The worldwide release will roll out across different regions, with the following schedule confirmed:
- August 14, 2025: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan
- August 15, 2025: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam
- August 20, 2025: Philippines
- September 11, 2025: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean nations (including Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates
- September 12, 2025: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom
- September 17, 2025: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)
- September 18, 2025: Moldova
- September 25, 2025: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)
Additional dates for other territories are expected to be announced soon.
Japanese Premiere of Demon Slayer and Game Sequel Announcement
The film will first premiere in Japan in July 2025, as previously announced during a livestream event. The event featured several prominent voice actors from the series, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke), and Toshihiko Seki (Muzan Kibutsuji).
Alongside the film announcement, the livestream also confirmed the release date for the video game sequel Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, set to launch on August 1, 2025. The game will continue the storyline from the previous installment, featuring improved gameplay mechanics and additional characters.
Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll Collaboration
The release of Infinity Castle is part of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s expanding anime slate. The studio is also set to release Scarlet, an upcoming film by acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda, in winter 2025. Produced by Studio Chizu, the film marks another high-profile collaboration between Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll.
The two companies had previously partnered to release Attack on Titan: The Last Attack in North America, where overwhelming demand led to an extended screening period. The film has grossed approximately $2.9 million in the region to date.
