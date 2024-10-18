Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

When 'Showgirls' was released, the film and Berkley's performance faced criticism, which contributed to disappointing box office numbers.

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls' Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Actor Denise Richards recalled not being cast in the 1995 film ‘Showgirls’. She shared that she auditioned for the film but was unable to get the project, reported People.

During a panel at New York Comic Con where she reunited with the cast of the 1997 science fiction action film ‘Starship Troopers’. She recalled giving an audition for the 1995 film ‘Showgirls’ before landing the role of Carmen Ibanez in the sci-fi adventure film .

Both projects were directed by filmmaker Paul Verhoeven. Richards said, “I auditioned for Showgirls and didn’t get it.” She added, “Which is probably a blessing,” referring to Paul Verhoeven’s badly reviewed film that starred Elizabeth Berkley.

“I think that’s why he brought me in to audition for Starship,” Richards added, “It was right before.” ‘Showgirls’ is a 1995 film directed by Paul Verhoeven, from a script written by Joe Eszterhas, starring Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan, Gina Gershon, Glenn Plummer, Robert Davi, Alan Rachins, and Gina Ravera.



Two years after ‘Showgirl”s release, Verhoeven came up with ‘Starship Troopers’. Richards played Carmen Ibanez in the film, a high school student who later becomes a spaceship captain when Earth goes to war against a race of giant alien insects, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

