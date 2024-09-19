Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

The film is expected to be a strong contender at the Oscars due to its critical success and relevant themes. Mubi has acquired the rights for the film in North America, the UK, Latin America, and other territories.

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark has selected ‘The Girl With the Needle,’ directed by Magnus von Horn, as its official nominee for Best International Feature at the 2025 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set in Copenhagen in 1919 and tells the story of Karoline, a young seamstress played by Vic Carmen Sonne. After becoming pregnant by her wealthy lover (Joachim Fjelstrup), who refuses to marry her, Karoline is left with two difficult choices: to perform a dangerous abortion on herself or to work with a shady adoption agency.

‘The Girl With the Needle’ had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, followed by its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received strong reviews, with critics praising its intense storyline and powerful climax.

The film is expected to be a strong contender at the Oscars due to its critical success and relevant themes. Mubi has acquired the rights for the film in North America, the UK, Latin America, and other territories.
Denmark has a strong history at the Oscars, with 14 nominations and 4 wins, including Another Round in 2021.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

 

Filed under

Copenhagen denmark oscars 2025 Toronto Film Festival

Also Read

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

India Condemns US Court Summons Over Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s Lawsuit

India Condemns US Court Summons Over Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s Lawsuit

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox