Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark has selected ‘The Girl With the Needle,’ directed by Magnus von Horn, as its official nominee for Best International Feature at the 2025 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set in Copenhagen in 1919 and tells the story of Karoline, a young seamstress played by Vic Carmen Sonne. After becoming pregnant by her wealthy lover (Joachim Fjelstrup), who refuses to marry her, Karoline is left with two difficult choices: to perform a dangerous abortion on herself or to work with a shady adoption agency.

‘The Girl With the Needle’ had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, followed by its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received strong reviews, with critics praising its intense storyline and powerful climax.

The film is expected to be a strong contender at the Oscars due to its critical success and relevant themes. Mubi has acquired the rights for the film in North America, the UK, Latin America, and other territories.

Denmark has a strong history at the Oscars, with 14 nominations and 4 wins, including Another Round in 2021.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025.

