Bollywood movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has left audience impressed with its hilarious comments and power packed action heroics. The movie which is set to release on March 21, 2019, will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari. The movie Mard Ko Dard Nhi Hota is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP movies.

RSVP’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’s global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film. Showcasing the story of Surya, played by Abhimanyu Dassani, who suffers from the rare disease congenital insensitivity to pain, the film chronicles the power packed action heroics by him with a heavy dose of humor.

The excessively rooted filmy connection of not just the title but also the storyline has been wooing the audience nationally as well as internationally. The Vasan Bala directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan received a standing ovation at a recent screening in Mumbai.

The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience with the eccentric concept and quirky execution. Adding to the unconventionally interesting combination of action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has strong and well-defined characters that are sure to make an impact on the audience. With an intriguing URI: The Surgical Strike connect, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is Ronnie Screwvala’s upcoming next.

Apart from emerging as the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award under Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also won the debut actor Abhimanyu Dassani the Best New Actor at the Macau Film Festival.

The Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer has also garnered love and accolades at MAMI Film Festival as it opened the coveted film fest. Internationally, the Ronnie Screwvala production collected praises from Stockholm Internally Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, 12th Annual Bollywood Film Festival in Honolulu, Glasgow Film Festival, Leiden International Film Festival, and the Dunlin International Film Festival.

Vasan Bala’s directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. and is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More