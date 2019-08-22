Rani Chatterjee videshi avatar: Rani Chatterjee once gain stormed the internet by sharing her hot and bold pictures in all black dress the diva looks appealing in the dress and within a couple of hours the photo got more than 7000 likes and thousands of lovable comments, check photos here.

Rani Chatterjee videshi avatar: Bhojpuri film industry has been ruled by a diva who is bold and beauty in every possible way from lashing out trollers to sweating hard in the gym or breaking the chubby actress cult by setting the new era in Bhojpuri world, Yes! you are right she is Rani Chatterjee, the diva as we all know known for her commendable work in the entertainment industry and with that, she has been counted as one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world.

However, the diva is now planning to storm the internet by showcasing her western avatar in black outfit, the stunner recently shared a photo of her’s in which she totally slays in black Indo western outfit, in the photo Rani can be seen donning black inner with black long flowey ghagra and to raise the temperature the diva completed her look by wearing black netted upper, no doubt Rani looks beautiful yet bold in black avatar.

Also Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi praises Amitabh Bachchan, says he didn’t even charge for his flight tickets

Rani currently came back from Bulgaria after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, just after that, the diva is all set to fire the silver screen with the film Sakhi Ke Biyah helmed and produced by Nand Kishore Mahto and Pawan Kumar Mahto respectively, under the Royal Films Entertainment banner.

Check the post here:

The stunner has worked in more than 40 films which are all a big hit, films like Icchadhaari, Rangbaaj, Love aur Rajniti 2, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Real Indian Mother, Parshasan, Jodi No 1, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Gharwali Baharwali, Waqalat, Shiv Rakshak are some of the films which overnight increased her popularity and made her one of the most appealing actress of Bhojpuri film

Whereas song like Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Eh Motayie Per, Hum Ta Dhodhi Mudale Rahni, Ankhiya Me Bada, Katt Lehala Raji Lahe-Lahe Chatke, Ae Rajau Hamara Jad Lage, Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La are some of the songs which got more than 30 million views with thousands of lovable comment. No doubt the diva rules heart as well as social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App