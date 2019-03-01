Youtube has a section of Most Viewed, where many videos have garnered fame by becoming viral and setting trends. The latest video that has entered this coveted position is popular song Despacito by Spanish singer Luis Fonsi. The track was released in 2017 and crossed 6 billion views on February 24, making it the most-viewed video on Youtube by breaking all prevailing records.

Notably, the hit song was also the first video on Youtube to cross 5 billion views. Reportedly by last year, the Guinness World Records honoured Fonzi with 7 titles for his chartbuster. The awards earned by him were namely, Most Viewed Music Video Online, Most Liked Video Online, Most Viewed Music Video on YouTube (Duet), Most Streamed Track Worldwide, First YouTube Video to receive 5 billion Views, Most Weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, and Longest Duration on the Billboard Charts.

Since 2017, the song also got involved in minor controversies. Last year, the song was removed from YouTube by a hacker group soon after the video crossed 5 billion views. The hackers, Prosox and Kuroi’sh, had hacked Vevo channel’s video and deleted the video from the site. However, YouTube later managed to restore the video. Fonsi recently took to his Instagram and posted the video by celebrating its record-breaking success and thanking all those who were involved in making it such a massive hit.

روز مهندس به خودم و باقیه مهندسا مبارک این ویدئو تقدیم میشه به عامو ممد، مردِ خنده‌های بزرگ و غم های کوچک. کاملشو در تلگرام ببینید تو استوری آدرس گذاشتم. از دسی تو… دسپاسیتو… متن ترانه: از دسی تو… از دوباره باید بگم از دسی تو ریو ریو رارا ریو ابولی بدو عدس پلو بخور آ بدو از دسی تو. آخه بوگو چیکا کونم از دسی تو ایندفعه ماشین چپ میشه از دسی تو رختا را پهن کون دم در تا بگم خبی تو با این شور و حال تو قر میدی و این حسنی ریغو به خوندن من حسودی کرده س فکر کرده س کسیو نداری تو نداری تو نداری تو بهتر یه ساعتس این حسن دارد قر میدد بزا تو آخرش کیو ماچ کردی تو؟ بابک رجبی: دیدی حجاقا خرابت کرد؟ حسن: وخیزین بچا ببینین کنده را/ضایع کرد ایشون بنده را/میدونین قصه دود و کنده را/ممد خلاص کرد دنده را پیرمرد شماره یک: این جوونا فکر میکونن که….. بعله…… در صورتی که…. نخیر….. بعله پیرمرد شماره دو: بله؟ پیرمرد شماره یک: بعله…. بابک رجبی : دکی چرا په همچی میشد این بیچاره؟ #بابک_رجبی #موزیک_اصفهان #موسیقی_سنتی #موسیقی_فولکلور #فولکلور_اصفهان #دسپاسیتو #نه_به_اغواگری #دود_از_کنده_بلند_میشه #despacito #iranian_musician #espanish #espanish_iranian #babak_rajabi #luis_fonsi #interpretation @mohamadrajabi1775

