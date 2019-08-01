Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa was attacked in Vancouver, Canada posts his concert. Guru was hit by a Punjabi man which led to four stitches on his right eyebrow. After the shocking incident, Randhawa’s team shared the news on Instagram gibing a statement that the singer will never perform in Canada.

But from his latest post shared on social media, it seems the pop singer has changed his mind. Guru took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture from the Vancouver concert. In his caption, he thanked his fans and termed the concert as historic Vancouver show. He also asserted that he will see his fans soon which means the singer has decided to perform in Canada again. He also thanked his fans from all the over the world who showed love and supported him after the unfortunate incident.

After he was attacked, a picture of Guru went viral in which he is bleeding. Later, Guru Randhawa’s team shared a detailed post on social media giving the full details of the incident. After the news, many fans wished him for a quick recovery. Apart from them, singers like Mika Singh, Harshdeep Kaur and Gippy Grewal wished him a speedy recovery.

Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on 28th July in Vancouver when Guru told one punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience. That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera who sent him away during the show. But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch , because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience. That man was with few others and whosoever tried to stopped them, they were punching them and then they all ran away. Guru is home now feeling safe in India. And Guru Said , his Guru Nanak Dev ji has saved him and prayed to Waheguru to give that man a good sense of understanding what to do and what not to. Your love and support is all we need always. Thanks Management Guru Randhawa

The pop sensation got famous from his track titled High Rated Gabru. He has sung many songs in films like Tumhari Sulu, Dil Juunglee, Blackmail and Hindi Medium. Patola and Ban Ja Rani are among his tops loved songs. Meanwhile, the actor has landed in India and is safe. 

