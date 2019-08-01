Guru Randhawa recently took to Instagram and thanked all his fans from Canada for love and support. The singer was attacked after the concert in Vancouver, Canada and decided not to perform in Canada ever but changed his mind as he wrote in the caption see you soon.

Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa was attacked in Vancouver, Canada posts his concert. Guru was hit by a Punjabi man which led to four stitches on his right eyebrow. After the shocking incident, Randhawa’s team shared the news on Instagram gibing a statement that the singer will never perform in Canada.

But from his latest post shared on social media, it seems the pop singer has changed his mind. Guru took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture from the Vancouver concert. In his caption, he thanked his fans and termed the concert as historic Vancouver show. He also asserted that he will see his fans soon which means the singer has decided to perform in Canada again. He also thanked his fans from all the over the world who showed love and supported him after the unfortunate incident.

After he was attacked, a picture of Guru went viral in which he is bleeding. Later, Guru Randhawa’s team shared a detailed post on social media giving the full details of the incident. After the news, many fans wished him for a quick recovery. Apart from them, singers like Mika Singh, Harshdeep Kaur and Gippy Grewal wished him a speedy recovery.

The pop sensation got famous from his track titled High Rated Gabru. He has sung many songs in films like Tumhari Sulu, Dil Juunglee, Blackmail and Hindi Medium. Patola and Ban Ja Rani are among his tops loved songs. Meanwhile, the actor has landed in India and is safe.

