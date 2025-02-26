Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Despite Career’s Biggest Hit, Why Is Shreya Ghoshal Embarrassed Of Chikini Chameli Filmed On Katrina Kaif?

Despite Career’s Biggest Hit, Why Is Shreya Ghoshal Embarrassed Of Chikini Chameli Filmed On Katrina Kaif?

Shreya emphasized that feeling sexy isn’t wrong, but the way lyrics are crafted matters. She stated, “It’s not wrong to confidently express how attractive you feel. However, the issue lies in how it’s portrayed."

Despite Career’s Biggest Hit, Why Is Shreya Ghoshal Embarrassed Of Chikini Chameli Filmed On Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif And Shreya Ghoshal


Bollywood item songs often spark varied reactions from audiences. While some artists proudly embrace their involvement, singer Shreya Ghoshal offers a different perspective.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a recent interview, Shreya revealed that she feels uncomfortable about her participation in the popular dance number Chikni Chameli from Agneepath (2012), featuring Katrina Kaif. She admitted that she doesn’t want to be associated with that aspect of the music industry’s legacy.

Shreya Ghoshal on Singing Raunchy Songs

When questioned about her experience with item songs, Shreya shared, “I have a few tracks that could be considered borderline raunchy, like Chikni Chameli. There is a fine line between being sensual and being objectified. I have become more cautious about this over time because I see young girls singing these songs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shreya expressed discomfort seeing young children singing lyrics they don’t fully understand.

She said, “It’s just a fun song to them, and they enjoy dancing to it. Sometimes little girls, just 5-6 years old, sing this in front of me, and it feels inappropriate. I don’t want that, so I’ve become more conscious about the kind of songs I associate with.”

Objectification and the Role of Lyrics

Shreya emphasized that feeling sexy isn’t wrong, but the way lyrics are crafted matters. She stated, “It’s not wrong to confidently express how attractive you feel. However, the issue lies in how it’s portrayed.”

She added, “If a woman were writing the lyrics, she might do so with more grace. It’s about perspective. In Indian society, setting certain standards is crucial due to the cultural context we live in.”

Shreya concluded by highlighting the powerful influence of films and music on audiences. “Movies and songs significantly impact our lives. A blockbuster song or film becomes part of history, and I don’t want to be remembered as part of that kind of history,” she said.

Shreya Ghoshal’s honest reflections bring to light the complexities surrounding item songs in Bollywood.

Her viewpoint encourages a broader conversation about lyrical content, cultural impact, and the responsibility artists hold in shaping societal narratives.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

Bollywood News chikni chamelic shreya ghoshal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine