Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Despite Chhaava’s Massive Success, Why Is Film’s Director Laxman Utekar Apologising To Shirke’s Descendants?

Despite Chhaava’s Massive Success, Why Is Film’s Director Laxman Utekar Apologising To Shirke’s Descendants?

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025, captivating audiences with its grand historical saga.

Despite Chhaava’s Massive Success, Why Is Film’s Director Laxman Utekar Apologising To Shirke’s Descendants?

Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar


Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama Chhaava continues to dominate the box office, surpassing the Rs 300 crore mark. However, the film’s success is marred by controversy surrounding its depiction of historical events, leading to debates about cinematic portrayals of history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Objections from Shirke Family Descendants

The descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised serious concerns about how their ancestors were portrayed in Chhaava.

They allege that the film inaccurately depicts them as betraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to his capture by Aurangzeb. They argue that this misrepresentation damages their family’s legacy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Threat of Legal Action and Defamation Lawsuit

Unhappy with the film’s portrayal, the Shirke family has threatened to take legal action against the makers of Chhaava. They are considering filing a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit, accusing the film of distorting historical facts.

This controversy has sparked discussions about historical accuracy in movies and the responsibility of filmmakers in depicting historical figures.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke’s Stand on Historical Misrepresentation

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, has officially filed a legal complaint, alleging that Chhaava distorts historical truths and misrepresents his ancestors. He expressed his disappointment, claiming the movie tarnishes his family’s honor and has significantly harmed their reputation.

Director Laxman Utekar’s Apology to the Shirke Family

Following the backlash, Chhaava’s director, Laxman Utekar, reached out to the Shirke family to offer an apology. According to a Marathi news outlet, Utekar personally contacted Bhushan Shirke, another family descendant, to clarify that the movie did not intentionally target their family.

He emphasized that the film only mentions the names Ganoji and Kanhoji without revealing their surnames or village names, aiming to avoid any direct reference to the Shirke lineage.

Utekar reportedly stated, “Our intention was never to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. If the film caused any discomfort, I sincerely apologize.”

Potential Statewide Protests by Shirke Family

Despite the apology, the Shirke family has stated that if their grievances remain unaddressed, they will organize statewide protests. This highlights the growing discontent over historical portrayals in cinema and the demand for accurate representation.

Chhaava is a historical drama that narrates the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays the fearless warrior prince, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale, his loyal companion.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, along with seasoned actors Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025, captivating audiences with its grand historical saga.

ALSO READ: Who Is Prajakta Koli Getting Married To? Here’s How Mostly Sane First Met Her Longtime Partner Vrishank Khanal

Filed under

Bollywood News Chhaava Laxman Utekar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine