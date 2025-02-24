Despite Chhaava’s Massive Success, Why Is Film’s Director Laxman Utekar Apologising To Shirke’s Descendants?

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025, captivating audiences with its grand historical saga.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama Chhaava continues to dominate the box office, surpassing the Rs 300 crore mark. However, the film’s success is marred by controversy surrounding its depiction of historical events, leading to debates about cinematic portrayals of history.

Objections from Shirke Family Descendants

The descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised serious concerns about how their ancestors were portrayed in Chhaava.

They allege that the film inaccurately depicts them as betraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to his capture by Aurangzeb. They argue that this misrepresentation damages their family’s legacy.

Threat of Legal Action and Defamation Lawsuit

Unhappy with the film’s portrayal, the Shirke family has threatened to take legal action against the makers of Chhaava. They are considering filing a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit, accusing the film of distorting historical facts.

This controversy has sparked discussions about historical accuracy in movies and the responsibility of filmmakers in depicting historical figures.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke’s Stand on Historical Misrepresentation

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, has officially filed a legal complaint, alleging that Chhaava distorts historical truths and misrepresents his ancestors. He expressed his disappointment, claiming the movie tarnishes his family’s honor and has significantly harmed their reputation.

Director Laxman Utekar’s Apology to the Shirke Family

Following the backlash, Chhaava’s director, Laxman Utekar, reached out to the Shirke family to offer an apology. According to a Marathi news outlet, Utekar personally contacted Bhushan Shirke, another family descendant, to clarify that the movie did not intentionally target their family.

He emphasized that the film only mentions the names Ganoji and Kanhoji without revealing their surnames or village names, aiming to avoid any direct reference to the Shirke lineage.

Utekar reportedly stated, “Our intention was never to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. If the film caused any discomfort, I sincerely apologize.”

Potential Statewide Protests by Shirke Family

Despite the apology, the Shirke family has stated that if their grievances remain unaddressed, they will organize statewide protests. This highlights the growing discontent over historical portrayals in cinema and the demand for accurate representation.

Chhaava is a historical drama that narrates the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays the fearless warrior prince, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale, his loyal companion.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, along with seasoned actors Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

