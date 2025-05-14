Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Shah Rukh made history by becoming the first Bollywood actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet, hosted by Anna Wintour. He stunned in an all-black custom ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna at Met Gala 2025


Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan may have missed a spot on the best-dressed list at his Met Gala debut, but he has emerged as the top global celebrity on the Hollywood Reporter’s Power Ranking chart.

SRK outshined international icons such as Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Rihanna, and even Diljit Dosanjh, who had made waves by being one of the best-dressed at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Global Impact at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh made history by becoming the first Bollywood actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet, hosted by Anna Wintour. He stunned in an all-black custom ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, adorned with standout accessories like a statement ‘K’ necklace symbolizing ‘King’, and an 18-karat gold walking stick featuring a Bengal tiger motif.

According to Launchmetrics, the Pathaan star generated an impressive $19 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), topping the male celebrity rankings. His Instagram post from the gala alone racked up 5.3 million likes, underscoring his unmatched influence.

SRK’s closest competitor, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, donned an all-white Wales Bonner look and earned $9.4 million in MIV. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who wore a Prabal Gurung design, secured third place with $7.3 million. Colman Domingo and Bad Bunny took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Leads Female Power Rankings at Met Gala 2025

On the women’s side, BLACKPINK’s Lisa claimed the top position in the Met Gala 2025 power ranking despite a controversial debut. Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, Lisa was critiqued for allegedly incorporating a reference to civil rights icon Rosa Parks in her design. Yet, her social media post raked in 3.3 million likes, resulting in a staggering $21.3 million in MIV.

Lisa was followed by Thai actress Sarocha Chankimha, who wore Valentino and generated $19.5 million in MIV. Fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie ranked third, amassing nearly 10 million likes on her outfit posts and $17.6 million in MIV. Global fashion icons Zendaya and Rihanna took the fourth and fifth spots, with $14 million and $13 million in MIV, respectively.

Top Fashion Brands at Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 saw brands competing for the highest media impact. Louis Vuitton emerged as the frontrunner, earning $55.2 million in MIV. Following were luxury names like Valentino, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Thom Browne.

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also made a strong impression, securing the sixth position with $20.2 million in MIV, showcasing India’s growing influence in global fashion.

When it came to accessories, Christian Louboutin led the list, thanks to his iconic shoes that generated $1.6 million in MIV. In the jewellery space, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. were the top players, having dressed over 30 celebrities each.

Despite not being listed among the best-dressed, Shah Rukh Khan and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have redefined what it means to dominate the Met Gala—not just with fashion, but with global social media influence, brand value, and cultural impact. Their presence reflects a broader shift toward Asian representation in the international entertainment and fashion industries.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason 

