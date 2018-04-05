Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sentenced for 5 years on Wednesday by the Jodhpur court in the blackbuck killing case. Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the conviction of Dabangg Khan. Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan stated it as bad. While Director Producer Subhash Ghai termed it as the shocker.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been convicted for 5 years on Wednesday by the Jodhpur court in the blackbuck killing case. The incident happened in 1998 during the shooting of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Hum Saath Hum Saath Hai’ and after 20 years of the incident, today Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Jodhpur announced 5-year sentence for Dabangg Khan. Other accused including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted by the same court in the case for killing 2 black bucks.

Bolllywood celebrities also shared their view after the conviction of Salman Khan. Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said,” I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.” Director and Producer Subhash Ghai commented that he is shocked by the decision of conviction. “I am extremely shocked to hear SalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in Indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is the most loved person by industry and people for his human reasons too.”

I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan has been sent to the jail for 5 years and fined Rs 10,000 in Blackbuck Poaching case. Actress Neelam’s husband Samir Soni reportedly said that we are disappointed for Salman Khan’s conviction.

We are happy for us but we are disappointed for #SalmanKhan. Justice has not been given properly in this case. I am feeling bad for him: Samir Soni, actor and husband of actress Neelam #BlackbuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/V65Dm9rkGY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

(Developing story…)

