Dev Anand 90th birth anniversary: Bollywood veteran actor Dev Anand who was popularly known for various films such as Guide, Paying Guest and Teen Deviyaan, Jewel Thief was born on September 26, 1923. Today, Bollywood is pouring in their tributes for the late legendary actor on Twitter.

Dev Anand 90th birth anniversary: Bollywood veteran actor Dev Aanand who was considered as the precious gem of the Hindi cinema had been the most favourite actor of the yesteryear. From giving hits like Guide, Paying Guest and Teen Deviyaan, Jewel Thief, the actor were immensely popular for his phenomenal acting skills. The evergreen actor who had been applauded time and again for his multi-talented is still remembered and is immortal for the contribution that he made to the cinema industry.

Dev Anand who hails from ShakarGarh Punjab acquired a big success professionally and left a definite impression on the minds of his fans with interesting and compelling stories. Indeed his memories of the best veteran actors have still not been faded away.

On the 90th birth anniversary of this legendary actor, we bring you some of the memorable photos of the veteran actor which are still considered as the treasure for the film industry.

Celebrities across the Bollywood, are pouring in their tributes for the veteran actor. Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share his tributes for the Bollywood actor.

Dev Anand held my hand and said very warmly, “Dev Anand doesn’t discover anybody. They find Dev Anand”. On that rainy, busy day, I had also found Dev Anand – the Story Maker Pl read my tribute to the finest person I have met in my life- #DevAnand. https://t.co/Eb9DENvw27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 26, 2019

#DevAnand ji, inspite of huge age gap between us was a very close friend. So close that in a Filmfare function he came to me & said in my next film you are my HomeMinister. I thought it was a joke but he was serious. He is a eternal entertainer & king of romance. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) September 26, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj_n8AvesWE

He had also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002, the actor immensely enjoyed the domestic and international fame.

Dev Anand hails from Dharamdev Pishorilal Anand on September 26, 1923 in Shakargarh, Punjab, Pakistan. The veteran actor took his last breath after suffering cardiac arrest in a London hotel in the year 2011. The actor is popular for films such as Kala Pani, Taxi Driver, Milap, Jewel Thief, Guide, CID, Johny Mera Naam, Kala Bazar, and Gambler.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dxH0grwsIg

The actor-director-producer was working on his last project Chargesheet. He was ready for his release when he had died and was planning for a sequel of his cult hit Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dxH0grwsIg

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App