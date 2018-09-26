Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bollywood legendary Dev Anand made his acting debut in 1946 with Prabhat films’ Hum Ek Hain. Born and brought up in Punjab, Anand was the gem Bollywood industry had as an actor, director, writer and producer. From his Hum Bhi Insaan Hain to Madhubala, Hindustan Hamara, Humsafar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, he was the evergreen actor of the film fraternity. Dev Anand was once noted saying that not all his movies have worked but he has no low moments. Talking about his films, Anand said that when a film, its a closed chapter for him.
Known for his immense love for Bollywood beauty Surraiya till his last breath, Anand was noted as saying that without romance and love life’s not worth living. A woman motivates you sho without a beautiful woman and music, even a movie won’t well at the box office. Every woman has a desire to be with a wonderful man and people who disagree with this are hypocrites. Well, we now know why the superstar was adored by the Indian women.
10 evergreen songs of Hai Apna Dil To Awara actor:
Song: Piya Tose Naina Lage Re
Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
Movie: Guide
Song: Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi
Artist: Kishore Kumar
Movie: Teen Devian
Song: Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai
Artist: Kishore Kumar
Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Song: Hai Apna Dil To Awara Na Jabe Kis Pe Aye Ga
Artist: Hemant Kumar
Movie: Solva Saal
Song: Pal Bhar Ke Koi Hume Pyar Karle
Artists: Kishore Kumar, Usha Khanna
Movie: Johny Mera Naam
Song: Tujhe Jeevan Ki Dor
Artists: Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi
Movie: Asli-Naqli
Song: Aise To Na Dekho
Artist: Mohammed Rafi
Movie: Teen Devian
Song: Tera Mera Pyar Amar
Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
Movie: Asli-Naqli
Song: Hum Bekhudi Mein Tumko Pukare Chale Gaye
Artist: Mohammed Rafi
Movie: Kala Pani
Song: O Mere Raja
Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Johny Mera Naam
