Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bollywood legendary Dev Anand made his acting debut in 1946 with Prabhat films’ Hum Ek Hain. Born and brought up in Punjab, Anand was the gem Bollywood industry had as an actor, director, writer and producer. From his Hum Bhi Insaan Hain to Madhubala, Hindustan Hamara, Humsafar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, he was the evergreen actor of the film fraternity. Dev Anand was once noted saying that not all his movies have worked but he has no low moments. Talking about his films, Anand said that when a film, its a closed chapter for him.

Known for his immense love for Bollywood beauty Surraiya till his last breath, Anand was noted as saying that without romance and love life’s not worth living. A woman motivates you sho without a beautiful woman and music, even a movie won’t well at the box office. Every woman has a desire to be with a wonderful man and people who disagree with this are hypocrites. Well, we now know why the superstar was adored by the Indian women.

10 evergreen songs of Hai Apna Dil To Awara actor:

Song: Piya Tose Naina Lage Re

Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

Movie: Guide

Song: Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Teen Devian

Song: Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Song: Hai Apna Dil To Awara Na Jabe Kis Pe Aye Ga

Artist: Hemant Kumar

Movie: Solva Saal

Song: Pal Bhar Ke Koi Hume Pyar Karle

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Usha Khanna

Movie: Johny Mera Naam

Song: Tujhe Jeevan Ki Dor

Artists: Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi

Movie: Asli-Naqli

Song: Aise To Na Dekho

Artist: Mohammed Rafi

Movie: Teen Devian

Song: Tera Mera Pyar Amar

Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

Movie: Asli-Naqli

Song: Hum Bekhudi Mein Tumko Pukare Chale Gaye

Artist: Mohammed Rafi

Movie: Kala Pani

Song: O Mere Raja

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Johny Mera Naam

