Dev D actress Mahie Gill exposed in an interview about her live-in relationship with hotelier boyfriend and her three-year-old daughter named Veronica. Her professional life is known to everyone but personal life is not much known. She calls herself a proud mother and is happy being unmarried.

Discussing her personal life she told the media that she is not ready for marriage yet and is comfortable living like this. She also stated that she is a mother to all the unmarried children.

The actress is famous for Playing Paro in Anurag Basu’s critically acclaimed Dev D. She has done a wonderful job in movies like Dabangg, Gulal, Paan Singh Tomar, Biwi Aur Gangster and as well its sequel. She is known for playing bold roles in her career.

The actress is also working on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Fixer. The crew suffered from an outrageous incident last month when the artists, technicians and crew were beaten up by drunk goons by sticks and rods even after legal permission.

Mahie is currently working on the promotions of Family of Thakurganj. She will be next seen in her upcoming film Dabangg 3 which will be released in December this year. Apart from that, her next projects are Orphan Train and Sirf 5 Din.

