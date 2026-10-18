Deva Was Suspended From Doordarshan For Playing A Piano—Then He Went On To Shape Tamil Film Music: His Untold Journey

Deva aka Thenisai Thendral, one of the veteran composers in Tamil cinema, had a unique story before he earned the reputation of being among the busiest people in Tamil cinema. Well before his music came to be recognized with the entrance of Rajinikanth on screen and the gaana music culture of Chennai, Deva worked at Doordarshan, where he got suspended for 15 days for playing the piano while at work.

The music composer died in Chennai on 17th October 2026 at the age of 75. The career of the musician was over a period of decades, involving over 400 movies in South Indian cinema. However, this entry to the world of films did not come easily to him but after some disappointment and years of working as a musician.

Why Was Deva Suspended From Doordarshan?

Based on what Deva narrated in an interview with Scroll in 2018, he was working as a floor assistant for Doordarshan at the time of the incident. Colleagues on set would ask Deva to play the piano during the course of long working hours. Deva obliged, and according to the account, it resulted in a 15-day suspension.

The incident remained a rare mention in the life of the man who would go on to forge a successful career through music. The suspension was not a defining moment of his career but rather became part of the hard times that preceded his success in the films. Deva had already faced disappointment in an early career stint related to the film ‘Madurai Geetham’. He continued with music, gaining experience by performing and composing devotionals.

From Learning Music To Composing Devotional Albums

Deva continued to expand his musical knowledge by learning piano from Dhanraj Master and Indian classical music from J. B. Krishna. These were some experiences which would help him lay the foundation on which he could stand in other genres of music as well. In the 1980s, he created hundreds of albums on devotional songs. This period of his life laid the basis of his identity as a musician before he gained fame as a film music composer.

Deva’s connection with the veteran music director M. S. Viswanathan was quite important. Viswanathan was instrumental in fuelling Deva’s love for music and bestowed upon him the sobriquet of Thenisai Thendral in 1985, which meant a breeze of sweet music.

How Deva Entered Tamil Cinema

Deva had gained success in the film industry slowly through many opportunities rather than one sudden big hit. Some of his films are Mattukkara Mannaru, Manasukketha Maharasa in 1989, and Vaigasi Poranthachu in 1990. Vaigasi Poranthachu was responsible for introducing his music to a lot of people. Deva’s career took another turning point in 1992 when he made music for Rajinikanth’s Annamalai, which was directed by Suresh Krissna. The movie’s sound-tracks and introductory songs contributed in creating a distinctive musical identity of Rajinikanth.

Deva also worked with Rajinikanth in the movies like Baashha and Arunachalam. Deva created many soundtracks for movies of some other famous actors such as Ajith Kumar and Vijay including Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Nerukku Ner, and Kushi.

How Deva Took Gaana Music Into Mainstream Cinema

Deva’s contribution did not stop at his successful collaborations with the popular actors. He contributed to popularizing Chennai’s Gaana music in Tamil film industry. This is a form of street music that has a history associated with the city’s working class. Gaana music is characterized by its unique rhythmic style and singing style. Deva composed music using Gaana music styles and helped to popularize it through commercial films. He composed music ranging from the upbeat gaana numbers to melodious love songs as well as music for creating drama.

Deva’s career eventually included more than 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. It was not just composing that made him famous; he was a singer and songwriter as well. He had his own unique singing style that gained popularity among audiences. The journey of Deva from the floor assistant of Doordarshan to becoming one of the film composers is truly unique. The 15 days that Deva spent suspended were part of the long career that made him famous.

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