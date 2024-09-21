Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

Ahead of the release of Telugu film ‘Devara: Part 1’, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a notice approving a temporary hike in ticket prices and the screening of special shows within the state.

Starting September 27, multiplex tickets will be priced at Rs 135 per ticket. For single-screen theatres, upper-class tickets will cost Rs. 110, while lower-class tickets will be priced at Rs 60.

These prices will apply for the first six shows, beginning at 12 AM on release day. From September 28, Devara will have five shows per day for the next nine days.

MUST READ | Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with ‘RRR’.

In this new venture, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.
‘Devara: Part 1’ reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on ‘Janatha Garage’.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

(With inputs from ANI)

