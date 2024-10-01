Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR’’s Film Witnesses A Drop

According to Sacnilk, Devara raked in Rs 12 crore on Monday (September 30).

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR’’s Film Witnesses A Drop

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), has made a fair impact at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film had a good first weekend before witnessing a massive drop in collection on Monday (September 30). ‘Devara’ marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala, who previously worked with him on ‘Janatha Garage’. This is also Tarak’s first release after the global sensation RRR (2022)

Devara Slows Down On First Monday

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, slowed down at the Indian box office on September 30 after a good first weekend. According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 12.5 crore on Monday. A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also done reasonably well in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 4 crore on the fourth day. This is a respectable figure given the muted promotions.

MUST READ | Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Cleared With UA Certificate, Runtime Revealed

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam,  however, is not upto the mark. Overall, the Day 4 figure is nearly 68 per cent lower than Rs 39 crore it made on Sunday ( September 29) The four-day collection stands at Rs 173 crore. The film needs to stay stable on weekdays to emerge as a hit.

About The Film

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in a new avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She has limited sceen time in Devara but is likely to have a meaty role in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘NTR 31’.

ALSO READ | Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct ‘Spider-Man 4’? All We Know

Filed under

Devara Devara day 4 box office collection Janhvi Kapoor Jr NTR

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox