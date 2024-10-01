‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR’’s Film Witnesses A Drop

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), has made a fair impact at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film had a good first weekend before witnessing a massive drop in collection on Monday (September 30). ‘Devara’ marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala, who previously worked with him on ‘Janatha Garage’. This is also Tarak’s first release after the global sensation RRR (2022)

Devara Slows Down On First Monday

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, slowed down at the Indian box office on September 30 after a good first weekend. According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 12.5 crore on Monday. A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also done reasonably well in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 4 crore on the fourth day. This is a respectable figure given the muted promotions.

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not upto the mark. Overall, the Day 4 figure is nearly 68 per cent lower than Rs 39 crore it made on Sunday ( September 29) The four-day collection stands at Rs 173 crore. The film needs to stay stable on weekdays to emerge as a hit.

About The Film

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in a new avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She has limited sceen time in Devara but is likely to have a meaty role in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘NTR 31’.