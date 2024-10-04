Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

Devara, starring Jr NTR, collected a respectable first week. According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 7.25 crore on Thursday (October 3).

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), has set the box office on fire despite mixed reviews. The film had a good first week, which saw it enter the Rs 200 crore club in style. ‘Devara’ marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala Siva, who previously worked with him on ‘Janatha Garage’. This is also Tarak’s first release after the global sensation ‘RRR’ (2022)

Devara Has An Impressive First Week

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, collected a respectable first week. According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 7.25 crore on Thursday (October 3). A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also done reasonably well in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 2 crore yesterday.

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not up to the mark. All in all, the film collected Rs 215.6 crore in India in the first seven days. It is expected to remain the top choice of the masses till Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ and the Alia Bhatt-led ‘Jigra’ open in theatres next week.

About The Film

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in a double role and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She plays Tak’s love interest but has limited screen time in Devara. She, however,  is likely to have a meaty role in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in his second Telugu film after the Prabhas-led ‘Adipurush’. The cast of ‘Devara’ includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, the ‘Young Tiger’ will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and a film with Prashanth Neel.

