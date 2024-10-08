Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
‘Devara’ Box Office Report Day 11: Jr NTR’s Film As A Decent 2nd Monday

'Devara', starring Jr NTR, did reasonably well on day 11 and remained the top pick of the mass audience. According to Sacnilk, the action drama raked in Rs 4.9 crore on October 7.

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), is doing reasonably well at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film had a good first week, which saw it enter the Rs 200 crore club. With ease. The film is still doing decent business at the box office even though it has slowed down a bit. Devara marks Jr NTR’s second outing with Koratala Siva, who previously directed him in Janatha Garage. This is also Tarak’s first release after SS Rajamouli’s 2022 blockbuster ‘RRR’

Devara Has A Respectable Second Monday

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, did reasonably well on day 11 and remained the top pick of the mass audience. According to Sacnilk, the action drama raked in Rs 4.9 crore on October 7. A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also done reasonably well in the Hindi market where it earned Rs 1.25 crore on the yesterday.

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not as good as expected. All in all, the film has collected Rs 248 crore in India so far,. It is expected to remain the top choice of the masses till Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan and Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, open in theatres next week.

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in a double role and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and is her maiden Telugu film. Shedoesn’t have many scenes in Devara but is likely to have a meaty role in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in his second Telugu film after Om Raut’s Adipurush. The cast of Devara includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth,and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, the ‘Jai Lava Kusa’’ actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and Prashanth Neel’s next.

