Monday, October 7, 2024
‘Devara’ Box Office Report Day 9: Jr NTR’s Film Witnesses Good Growth

According to Sacnilk, the action drama raked in Rs 8 crore on October 5

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), has made a good impact at the box office despite middling reviews. The film had a good first week, which saw it enter the Rs 200 crore club. . It then raked in a respectable amount on its second Friday (October 4) and witnessed decent growth on Saturday (October 5).

‘Devara’ marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala Siva, who previously directed him in ‘Janatha Garage’. This is also Tarak’s first release after SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (2022)

Devara Has A Respectable Second Saturday

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, did reasonably well on its second Saturday and remained the top pick of the mass audience. According to Sacnilk, the action drama raked in Rs 8 crore on October 5.  A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also done reasonably well in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 3 crore on the ninth day. Interestingly, the film had collected Rs 6 crore on October 4.

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not as good as expected. All in all, the film has collected Rs 230 crore in India so far,. It is expected to remain the top choice of the masses till Rajinikanth’s action drama ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘Jigra’, starring Alia Bhatt, open in theatres next week.

About Devara

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in a double role and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and is her maiden Telugu film. She has limited screen time in Devara but is likely to have a meaty role in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth,and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, the ‘Temper’ actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and Prashanth Neel’s next.

MUST READ | ‘Devara’ Review: Jr NTR Shines In Disappointing Action Drama

