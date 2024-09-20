Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR Treats Fans With A New Poster As He Builds The Hype For His New Release

On Friday, NTR Arts took to Instagram handle and treated fans to the new poster. Jr NTR looks intense as he can be seen looking away from the camera while he stands near a sea with blood around him.

Keeping fans on their toes and building more excitement among them, makers of the much-anticipated Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara – Part 1’ shared a new intriguing poster.

“Prepare to sail into the depths of fear in all its glory. The sea tells tales of blood and courage on 27.09.24,” post read. Recently, the trailer was launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with ‘RRR’. In this new venture, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR’s character.

The trailer also hints at an intricate plan by Saif’s character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear. Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR’s son.

While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges. ‘Devara: Part 1’ reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on ‘Janatha Garage’.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

(With Inputs From ANI)

