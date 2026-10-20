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Home > Entertainment News > Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally introduced their second daughter to the world, naming her Devi Padukone Singh. Their first family photo of the four also captures big sister Dua sharing a tender moment with the newborn.

Devi Padukone Singh Is Here!
Devi Padukone Singh Is Here!

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 18:09 IST

After keeping their second daughter away from the spotlight, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally given fans a glimpse of their little one, and the family portrait is every bit as heartwarming as fans might have hoped. The couple announced their baby girl’s name as Devi Padukone Singh on Tuesday, October 20, sharing a rare family photograph that captures a new chapter in their lives.

But the sweetest detail in the picture? Their elder daughter, Dua, appears to kiss her newborn sister, making the family’s first photo together feel even more special. 

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‘Of Love & Abundance’: Deepika And Ranveer Introduce Devi

The couple shared the photograph on social media with a simple, affectionate caption: “Of Love & Abundance…🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿”.

Dressed in coordinated ivory and golden outfits, Deepika, Ranveer and their daughters posed together in the family portrait. The picture offers a rare glimpse into their personal lives, with little Dua appearing to welcome her baby sister with a kiss. 

The announcement comes on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, making the name reveal an especially memorable moment for the family. And after weeks of anticipation following the arrival of their second daughter, fans finally have a name to go with the little one’s first glimpse.

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When Was Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Second Daughter Born?

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple had announced her arrival through a social media post featuring a tiny footprint and the words “Welcome baby girl”.

Their second child’s arrival made Dua, who was born in September 2024, a big sister. The couple had announced their second pregnancy in April 2026, and later shared maternity photographs with Dua as they prepared to welcome the newest member of their family. 

Deepika And Ranveer’s Family Of Four

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for several years. The actors have largely kept their family life private, sharing only occasional glimpses of their journey as parents.

Their latest post has now offered fans a rare family moment, with the name Devi Padukone Singh joining Dua Padukone Singh as the newest member of the Padukone-Singh family.

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Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight
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Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

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Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight
Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight
Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight
Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight
Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

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