Coming out as one of the biggest announcement for all the Salman Khan lovers, the actor is set to don his ‘DEVIL’ avatar once again in his upcoming movie. Yes, you all guessed it right, Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan is all set to create the blast on the big screen this Christmas 2019 as he will be getting into the shoes of ‘Devil’, his character from his previous blockbuster, Kick. Movie critic, Taran Adarsh released a poster from the movie announcing that Salman Khan and director Sajid Nadiadwala will be joining hands for upcoming movie Kick 2.

Apart from booking Christmas 2019 for his upcoming sequel Kick 2, Salman Khan will also be ruling the festival of Eid, with his other major Bollywood release Bharat. The upcoming movie Bharat, will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be released on Eid 2019. Salman Khan who is currently roaring at the box office with his ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is said to be currently occupied with Abbas Mastan directed Race 3. Salman and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, is the sequel to 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which also starred Salman Khan in lead as a RAW officer.

Here comes the BIGGG announcement… Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala join hands for #Kick2… Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala… Christmas 2019 release… #DevilIsBack pic.twitter.com/J35C1AZtN7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2018

Earlier, sources stated that Sajid Nadiadwala had almost completed the scripting of Kick 2 and had also shared a copy with the actor. After Salman Khan expressed his pleasure over the movie, the two have decided to work start working together on the project from the mid of 2018. The first part of Kick 2, named Kick that released in 2014, had Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. There are still speculations if Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline will make it to the second part of the movie.