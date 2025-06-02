Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Actor Devin Harjes, best known for his roles in hit series such as Boardwalk Empire, Manifest, Daredevil, and Gotham, has died at the age of 41.

Actor Devin Harjes, best known for his roles in hit series such as Boardwalk Empire, Manifest, Daredevil, and Gotham, has died at the age of 41. According to a report by People, Harjes passed away on May 27 due to complications from cancer.

The actor, who was diagnosed last winter, died at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City, as confirmed by an obituary posted on his official website.

Harjes made a strong impression in the HBO period drama Boardwalk Empire, where he portrayed legendary boxer Jack Dempsey in Season 2. He went on to appear in several prominent television roles, including Pete Baylor, a member of a drug posse in the popular Netflix sci-fi drama Manifest, where he featured in nine episodes.

Outstanding performances

In Marvel’s Daredevil, Harjes took on the role of Oscar, a nurse at Rikers Island, while in Gotham, he played Clyde, a bank guard. His television repertoire also included appearances in Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Elementary, and FBI.

Born in July 1983 in Lubbock, Texas, Harjes initially nurtured a passion for animals, especially horses. However, his love for performance drew him to the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre scene, eventually leading him to pursue acting in New York City, where he appeared in student films and off-Broadway productions.

He later made a mark in the independent film circuit, with standout roles in films such as The Forest is Red which earned him Best Actor at Italy’s Tolentino International Film Festival and The Boyz of Summer.

Outside his acting career, Harjes was also a dedicated martial artist and fitness enthusiast. Known for his sense of humor, he once quipped that the gym was “safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse.”

Devin Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, and his sister, Trich Harjes. He leaves behind a legacy of powerful performances and a deep passion for the arts.

