Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals she was hurt when Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma betrayed her during the first finale.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for her for opinions and the way she has always kept her side forward. From performing stunts to taking stands, no doubt the Tv actor showcased her real and bold side and also proved herself to be a true babe in the house. Though her journey has been short inside the house, she well proved herself to be a strong contender.

Further, her bond with Naagin 4 star Rashami Desai also gave major friendship goals. In the starting of the show, Rashami, Devoleena, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were all there in the same team and played the game well till the first finale but post to which, the last nomination task developed misunderstandings in the friends and soon after the four parted ways— Paras and Mahira became one team and Devoleena and Rashami became the only support systems for each other.

Moreover, even when Devoleena entered the house in the finale weeks as the connection of Rashami Desai, she didn’t interact much with Paras and Mahira and enjoyed with Rashami Desai teasing Sidharth Shukla and the other contestants. Recently, during a Q and A session with her fans, Devoleena revealed that she was hurt when Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma betrayed during the show.

I was hurt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where she played the role of Gopi Modi. Post to which, she also appeared in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

