Devoleena Bhattacharjee Praises IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe’s Food Safety Crackdown: ‘Price Of Honesty Is Often Very High’

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has publicly backed Maharashtra FDA Commissioner and IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, praising his strict approach to food-safety violations and calling him an “honest officer”. Her comments came after Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration took action against four Domino’s Pizza outlets in the state, three in Mumbai and one in Satara, following inspections that found food-safety violations. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

What Did Devoleena Say About Tukaram Mundhe?

Sharing a post about the crackdown on X, Devoleena said the actions of one “honest officer” had shaken Maharashtra and earned public appreciation. She argued that if more government departments had officers willing to take similarly firm action, people breaking the law would think twice before doing so.

But her post also carried a warning. Devoleena pointed to the challenges Mundhe has faced during his administrative career, particularly his repeated transfers. “The price of honesty is often very high,” she wrote, while expressing hope that Mundhe would remain in his current position long enough to tackle the problems he has identified.

Imagine…one honest officer has shaken the entire Maharashtra, and the public is applauding his work. If every department had officers like him, criminals would think a hundred times before breaking the law. Sadly, as per the judiciary, even finding three cockroaches in food… https://t.co/D0HQOjMTgC — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) August 13, 2026

Why Did Devoleena Mention Cockroaches And The Bombay High Court?

Devoleena also referred to a recent court ruling involving Park Inn by Radisson in Navi Mumbai, saying that even the presence of insects in food may not always be enough to justify cancellation of a food licence. The reference relates to a Bombay High Court decision in which the court set aside the suspension of the hotel’s FSSAI licence after authorities found two insects during an inspection. The court noted that the “solitary finding” had to be considered alongside the hotel’s overall compliance record. (indiatoday.in)

Who Is IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe?

A 2005-batch Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer, Mundhe is known for his hands-on administrative style, surprise inspections and action against violations. His career has also been marked by frequent transfers. According to PTI reports, Mundhe was transferred for the 24th time in 21 years in March 2026. His subsequent appointment as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner became his 25th posting. (theweek.in)

His latest crackdown has once again put his approach to enforcement in the spotlight, and Devoleena’s post has added a celebrity voice to the public conversation around food safety, accountability and administrative action.