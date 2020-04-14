Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee wishes Bohag Bihu to her fans in a sweet way. Take a look at her post—

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for raising her opinions and never shy away in letting her heart out. Though the hottie got eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss due to her back injury, but she became quite popular after the show after showcasing her genuine side to the audience. Further, the diva also misses no chance of sharing glimpse of her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor has shared a picture to wish her fans Bohag Bihu. To make the festival more exciting and sweet, the hottie also prepared jalebi’s as the day marks the beginning of the year for all the Assamese. To those, who don’t know, Devoleena is a Bengali and belongs to Assam. Further, in the picture, Devoleena is looking damn adorable in her night suit, without makeup.

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee commenced with her career by first participating in Dance India Dance 2 as a contestant. Post to which, she appeared in Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Laal Ishq and Choti Sarrdaarni (Cameo). Further, her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became the turning point of her life as she garnered a lot of eyeballs from the daily soap.

Talking about Bigg Boss, from the starting few episodes, itself, it was quite evident that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is among the strong contenders who misses no chance of proving herself. From taking stands for the right person to her beautiful bond with Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not less than a queen by heart.

