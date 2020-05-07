Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been asked to self-isolate herself for 14 days. Her neighbour recently tested for coronavirus. She and her neighbour shared the same cook, who has also been asked to quarantine.

Novel coronavirus-COVID-19 have caused havoc in the country by infecting more and more people. In Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in the country, the number of cases has reached 16758, including 3094 cured/discharged/migrated and 651 deaths. The coronavirus lockdown has also impacted several actors, who are not only at home since the shooting of television shows and films have halted, but have also had their buildings sealed due to the detection of a coronavirus positive case in their building.

The latest actor to face the same is none other than Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Recently, a person living in the same building as Devoleena tested positive for coronavirus. The cook who worked for them also worked for Devoleena. As a precautionary measure, Devoleena has now been asked to self isolate for 14 days.

Confirming the development, Devoleena recently told a news portal that her building has been declared contaminated after a person from her building tested positive for coronavirus. She shared the same cook as the infected person so she has been asked to quarantine herself. The house help has also been separately asked to self isolate herself.

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her performance as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, where her friendship with Rashami Desai and flirtatious banner with Sidharth Shukla garnered eyeballs. The actress is yet to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13.

