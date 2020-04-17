Though, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee failed to make it to the finale and win the trophy due to her health issues, but she definitely garnered a lot of eyeballs and showcased the audience her true side of always backing the right. Devoleena was always among those contestants who never shy of letting people know their opinions. Further, her friendship goals with Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were the highlights of her journey especially her Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todege song when she got eliminated.
Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, opened up about her reaction on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s song Bhula Dunga. She added that like everyone has their own opinions about every subject she personally didn’t enjoy Sidnaaz chemistry in the song. Later on, being asked on Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s chemistry, Devoleena revealed that she didn’t have any conversation with Rashami over this.
Revealing about her quarantine time and lockdown, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that it looks like she is again locked inside the house of Bigg Boss. She further added that for her, the lockdown has been fun as she could enjoy a lot of time with her mother trying new things like cooking, watching movies and spending time on OTT platforms.
On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee commenced her career in 2010 by appearing in Dance India Dance 2 as a contestant. Later in 2011, she started with her acting by appearing in daily soap Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. Finally, in 2012 she got a lead role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which became the turning point of her life and gave her immense popularity.
